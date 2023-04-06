MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old has been charged with aggravated assault months after police say he intentionally burned his brother with hot cooking oil.

Isaiah Washington was booked in the Shelby County Jail Wednesday and is scheduled to appear before a judge next week.

Police said on January 22, Williams and his brother got into an argument inside their home in the 1400 block of Harwood Trail in Cordova that escalated into violence.

The victim said Williams grabbed a pot of hot cooking oil from the stove and threw it on his body, causing burns to his neck, right arm, and right hand.

Police said the brother had to be hospitalized because of his injuries.

Another person in the home said he saw Williams throw the oil at the victim.