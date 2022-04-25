MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old is in jail after police say she stole a car and gave a fake name to officers.

Police say Skylar Dunlap was driving a Hyundai Elantra that officers were notified to be on the lookout for Saturday night on Centennial Drive in Southeast Memphis.

When officers stopped her, they say Dunlap sped away, leading officers on a brief chase.

Detectives say Dunlap gave them a fake name and date of birth that would make her 17 years old. She allegedly told officers, “Of course I ran because yall the police,” according to an affidavit from police.

Court documents state Dunlap told officers she had purchased the car off Facebook Marketplace for $1,500, and had to use pliers to start the vehicle because the original owner lost the keys.

The owner of the vehicle came to the scene and the car, valued at $16,000, was returned.

Dunlap was taken into custody and charged with theft, evading arrest, and criminal impersonation. A boy who was in the car with Dunlap was issued a juvenile summons and released to his mother.