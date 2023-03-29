MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old has been charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder after police say he fired shots into a car full of people causing it to crash.

Three people were treated for injuries, including a woman who was shot in the face.

The shooting happened in early February, but 18-year-old Tradarious Hall was just booked in the Shelby County Jail on Tuesday.

Hall has also been charged with three counts of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony.

The female victim said it all began when two males arrived at Hall’s home in the 3800 block of Lakewood Drive in Raleigh to give her a ride. She said Hall became angry that another guy was picking her up and began shooting at the car as they drove away.

The driver crashed near the 3100 block of Homewood Drive.

The female was transported to the Regional One Medical Center in critical condition, a juvenile in the car was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital with noncritical injuries, and the other male in the vehicle was treated on the scene.

Hall is being held on a $75,000 bond and will be arraigned on Thursday.