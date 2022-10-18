MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenager has been accused of stealing a delivery driver’s car after shooting at him.

Tyshaun Wear, 18, is charged with attempted murder, employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony, and aggravated robbery after officers responded to a robbery in North Memphis last month.

A Doordash driver told police he was walking to his Chevrolet Impala while making a delivery in the 2500 block of Peres Avenue when someone began firing shots at him.

Police say the driver returned shots but the suspect managed to get inside the driver’s Impala and drive away.

On Monday, the Impala was located at a Dollar General on James Road. Detectives found Wear inside the store and took him into custody.

Wear’s bond has been set at $200,000. He is set to appear in court Tuesday.