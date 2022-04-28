MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis teen has been charged after being accused of hitting a police car with a stolen vehicle in North Memphis Wednesday.

Police say they were approaching a suspicious vehicle on 763 Decatur Street when the 16-year-old driver ran into an unmarked squad car.

The 16-year-old was quickly detained. MPD said there was a passenger in the car with the suspect but they fled the scene.

Officers discovered the vehicle was stolen as well as the guns that were located inside.

The suspect is facing six counts of theft of property, three burglary charges, two gun charges and aggravated assault to a first responder.