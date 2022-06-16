MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a teen who was accused of pointing a gun at his grandmother after an argument over the house rules.

According to police, in January of 2022, a 78-year-old woman reported that her grandson, identified as 19-year-old Courtney Granderson, had pointed a gun at her and fired a shot into a tire on her vehicle.

The woman reportedly told officers Granderson had asked to live with her. She agreed but told him he was not allowed to have anyone else in her home.

One day later, the woman woke up to find Granderson’s friend also in the house. Police say she confronted Granderson about her rule and asked him and his friend to leave.

According to police, Granderson started arguing with his grandmother. He then pulled a gun from his waistband, pointed it at her, and told her, “I will shoot you.”

The woman reportedly told police Granderson left the house, but later came back and fired a shot into her vehicle’s back passenger side tire.

Memphis Police say Granderson was arrested June 15, after detectives with the Scorpion Unit pulled over the vehicle Granderson was riding in.

Police say detectives spotted a black Nissan Versa with Mississippi tags traveling northbound on Clarke Road. An officer pulled the vehicle over after noticing the tags had expired in May.

As they were speaking with the driver and Granderson, detectives reportedly smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and saw what appeared to be a marijuana cigarette in the door pocket. Detectives removed both the driver and Granderson from the car.

Detectives searched the vehicle and found a loaded handgun that had been reported stolen in December of 2020. Memphis Police say detectives also learned Granderson had several outstanding warrants stemming from the incident at his grandmother’s house.

Detectives searched Granderson and found a magazine with eight 9mm rounds inside in his right pants pocket. Granderson reportedly told detectives he was holding the magazine for his cousin.

Granderson is facing several charges, including abuse of an elderly/vulnerable adult, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and theft of property.