MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenager is facing murder charges after a man was killed and another was hurt during an attempted robbery in Southwest Memphis earlier this year.

Police say 19-year-old Cassell Hogan is being accused of fatally shooting Marquavious Bryson and injuring Gregory Poole on April 8 on West Levi Road near Soapstone Drive.

According to crime reports, Bryson drove to the Levi Landing Apartments with Poole to meet up with Hogan to sell him some marijuana.

Hogan approached the driver’s side to speak with Bryson. Shortly after, police said Hogan pulled out a gun and tried to rob the two for the marijuana.

When Bryson tried to grab the firearm, Hogan fired one shot inside the vehicle, which grazed Poole’s forearm.

Police said as Bryson tried to pull off, Hogan began shooting at the back of the truck- striking Bryson in the back.

Bryson was taken to Regional One where he later died from his injuries.

Hogan was charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.