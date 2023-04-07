MEMPHIS, Tenn. – An 18-year-old has been charged with attempted first-degree murder after police say he opened fire on a man who tried to stop him from breaking into a car.

Demaryo Marshal was also charged with the employment of a firearm during the commission of a felony in the shooting earlier this year in Whitehaven.

The victim told police he returned to his home on Jordan Drive just before noon on January 17 and saw someone trying to break into his niece’s vehicle parked in his driveway.

The victim said he honked his horn, and two men began shooting at him.

The victim took cover and tried to return fire. His vehicle was struck five times.

Shooting captured on camera in 5000 block of Jordan Drive

After the shooting, police released several pictures of the suspects. Police said one of the suspects was firing a black handgun with an extended magazine.

They were seen leaving in a black vehicle.

Investigators said the victim identified Marshall as one of the individuals who was shooting at him while attempting to break into his niece’s car.

Police are still looking for the second shooter and a third person who was driving the getaway car.

Marshall is being held on a $250,000 bond and will appear in court on Monday.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.