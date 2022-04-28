MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old is accused of committing four armed robberies in East Memphis within the span of a few days.

Laquincy Brown is facing four counts of aggravated robbery and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon.

According to the Memphis Police Department, three armed robberies happened on Monday, April 25.

The first happened at around 12:15 a.m. in the 1700 block of Morlye Street. A man told police two men pointed a gun at him and took his wallet.

At around 1:40 p.m., police responded to a robbery on the same street. The victim of that robbery also told police two men pointed a gun at him and took his wallet.

About three hours later, at around 4:45 p.m., officers made the scene of a robbery in the 3300 block of Steve Road, less than half a mile from the location on Morlye Street. Police say a man pointed a gun at the victim, took his wallet and left the scene in a red Mazda with a drive-out tag.

Two days later, at around 11:35 a.m. April 27, a man was reportedly robbed at gunpoint in the 1700 block of Steve Ann Circle. Police say the suspects took off in the same red Mazda that was used in the previous robbery.

Memphis Police say the car was followed and the drive-out tag was captured on video.

Later that day, at around 5:22 p.m., the same Mazda was found on Moryle. Police say Brown got out of the car and started walking around. Officers detained him and found a gun in his possession.

Memphis Police say Brown was arrested. He reportedly confessed to participating in all of the robberies either as the driver or the person with the gun.