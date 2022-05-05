MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The tech company behind well-known products such as Speedtest and Downdetector is expanding its office in Memphis, its largest location in the eastern U.S.

Seattle-based Ookla is investing in its office at the University of Memphis Research Foundation Research Park, and is committed to hiring U of M students and alumni, the university announced Thursday.

“We’re excited to strengthen our presence in the Memphis community and broaden our recruitment efforts for top-notch local talent with the University of Memphis,” Ookla CEO Doug Suttles said in a statement.

Suttles spoke with WREG’s Live At 9 on Thursday (watch the video above).

Suttles said “six-figure incomes should be realistic” for pay scales of the jobs in Memphis. Dozens of Ookla employees already are based in Memphis.

U of M officials said the company’s commitment to the research park “strengthens Memphis’ status as a technology innovation hub.”

“A key goal of the Research Park is to recruit innovative research-oriented companies to our metro area that can leverage the deep science expertise and workforce pipelines of the University to grow in Memphis,” said Dr. Bill Hardgrave, President of the University of Memphis. “Ookla is the exclamation mark on Phase 1 of the UMRF Research Park, and we are excited to enter the next phase of growth for the research park and the University’s engagement of companies interested in investing in Memphis.”

Ted Townsend with the Greater Memphis Chamber said Memphis leads the nation in the percentage of IT positions held by African-Americans and women.

“Ookla is a prime example of where Memphis’ innovation economy is going: diverse, inclusive and tech-forward,” Townsend said.

You can explore current open positions on Ookla’s career webpage.