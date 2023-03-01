MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools unveiled its inaugural New Teachers Signing Day Wednesday, showcasing the recent University of Memphis graduates who intend on teaching in the district this fall.

It’s a collaboration including MSCS and the River City Partnership, a unique teacher education program in the College of Education at the University of Memphis.

“So often as teachers, we don’t always recognize the great work that they do and how they contribute to society. So, today we wanted to start something different in Memphis and Memphis Shelby County Schools by having our candidates make it a great signing day,” said deputy superintendent Angela Whitelaw.

Photo by Ryan Cleek, WREG

Photo by Ryan Cleek, WREG

It was a celebration of seven graduating University of Memphis seniors who will join MSCS as teachers. For recent graduates such as Lindsey Harris, it’s important to come back to the school district and teach where she attended school.

“Today was really special just being honored by Shelby County Schools ’cause I’m a product of Shelby County Schools,” said Harris. “Even if River City wasn’t here to guide me, I was going to go back to MSCS. MSCS is where I came from and I want to go back and be able to guide students into great opportunities like I was.”

Brea Hinds is another graduating senior who will also be a teacher. She, along with other graduates, said they chose Memphis-Shelby County Schools to help teach Memphis and give back to their community.

“I’m looking forward to being a part of the culture and just bringing in my Memphis energy,” said Hinds. “I’ve been a Memphian my whole life and just getting to know my students and just feeling the vibe of being a new teacher and connecting with my students on that level.”

MSCS said it’s also started its own teacher pipeline. It has about 120 students who have entered its teaching pathway program.