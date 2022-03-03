MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Intense rounds of winter weather is causing a nasty start to pothole season in the Mid-South. TDOT is sharing advice on what drivers should do when they spot a pothole on the roadway.

Nichole Lawrence with the Tennessee Department of Transportation said the state has spent over $2 million from Jan. 1 to Feb. 25 on mix to patch potholes with over $600,000 allocated to western counties

“We’ve had over 40 days of freezing weather plus that 8 or 9 inches of rain,” she said. “When that moisture gets down in the cracks and it freezes then it expands when it thaws.”

Right now, she said there are issues with getting asphalt.

“What we’re doing now is filling these potholes with a cold mix,” Lawrence said.

As crews work to fix the problem, she’s offering this advice to drivers.

“We really want for folks to just slowdown. Hitting a pothole at 100 or even 80 on the interstate is a lot different if you’ll slow down a little bit might not blow out tire or rim,” Lawrence said.

The City of Memphis reports it’s received over 1,400 service request and filled more than 10,000 potholes so far this year.

Lawrence said T-DOT and the city communicate on reports for repairs based on jurisdiction. She also said crews have already started hitting well-travelled spots on the interstate.

“That’s not to say that in Fayette County on a state route or Haywood County we’re not out there fixing those as well,” she said.

You can visit TDOT’s website to report a pothole in the state. To report a pothole in the city of Memphis, click here. You can also file a claim for pothole damage here.