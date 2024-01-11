MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As we brace ourselves for winter weather, TDOT says it is stocked and ready to clear roadways of ice and snow.

With possible single-digit temperatures and snowfall in the forecast, these yellow TDOT trucks are preparing for a white winter whiplash.

“Our crews are ready to roll at any minute,” said Nichole Lawrence with TDOT.

They’re ready to roll out more than 244,000 tons of salt and a million gallons of salt brine across the state.

“With temps expected to be lower than normal, we are adding things like potato juice and calcium chloride to help with that temperature,” Lawrence said.

TDOT is keeping a close eye on how roadways look and who’s on them.

“With 128 cameras and 48 all throughout, that helps crews look ahead and help our travelers and motorists,” Lawrence said.

TDOT warns motorists should be prepared with windshield scrappers, flashlights, portable chargers, jumper cables, food and water, and extra blankets.

“If you have to be on the road, be careful, take your time, and plan ahead. Call 511. Look at TDOT smart way map and see if its conditions you need to avoid,” Lawrence said.