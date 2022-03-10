MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mid-South is bracing for yet another round of winter weather. With snow in the forecast for the Memphis area, the roads could be become a problem.

Some parts of the Mid-South could see accumulating snow Friday night. Leading up to it, TDOT is making preparations.

“We’re not seeing any rain or wet precipitation prior to the winter event that’s being predicted,” said TDOT spokesperson Nichole Lawrence. “And we’re taking advantage of that and getting out in pre-treating all of the roads, bridges overpasses, any of the routes that we have in our 21 counties coverage.”

Our weather experts are projecting rain will move into the area Friday and eventually switch over to snow. It’s a pattern we have seen with recent winter weather events that proved to be challenging for TDOT.

“If it snows hard, it’s hard for us to stay ahead sometimes,” Lawrence said. “It just it’s gonna depend on how the system comes in. If it is snowing hard, you know, we will do what we can to get out there and get it pushed and cleared off the roads as quickly and safely as we can.”

As of Thursday, TDOT says they are not planning to have crews work extended hours, but that could change as the weather changes.

With the threat of slick road conditions, they are encouraging drivers to be extra cautious while out on the roadways.

“I can’t stress enough for folks to pay attention when they’re driving in any condition but specifically winter weather when it could be slick. Pay attention to seeing watching the crews that are out there trying to clear the roads,” Lawrence said.

TDOT is encouraging drivers to monitor their Smartway map to see what the roads look like.