MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced several lane closures expected to occur over the next week. In a press release, TDOT has provided a list of closures, and when and where to expect them throughout Shelby County. For more information, see below.

SHELBY COUNTY, I-40: Friday, April 8, 8:00 p.m. through Monday, April 11, 6:00 a.m.: I-40 eastbound between Exit 6 (Warford St.) and Exit 8 (Austin Peay Hwy) will have a temporary lane closure to allow for joint repair on the Wolf River Bridge. One lane will remain open to traffic. Expect Delays. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-1 (US-70) & SR-15 (US-64): Wednesday, April 6 through Tuesday, April 12, 9:00 a.m.-2:30 p.m.: There will be daily lane closures between SR 15 (US 64) and SR 177 to perform detailed pavement work at each intersection. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-1 (US-70): Wednesday, April 6 through Tuesday, April 12, 9:00 a.m.-2:30 p.m.: There will be daily lane closures between I-40 and Tillman St. to perform detailed pavement work at each intersection. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-1 (US-70): Wednesday, April 6 through Tuesday, April 12, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nightly lane closures between I-40 and Tillman St. for asphalt paving and traffic markings. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-57 from SR-14 to Poplar Ave.: Wednesday, April 6 through Tuesday, April 12, 9:00 a.m.-2:30 p.m.: There will be daily lane closures between Jackson Avenue (SR 14) and Poplar Avenue for safety improvements. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, US-72 (SR-57) from I-240 Interchange to near Perkins Extended: Wednesday, April 6 through Tuesday, April 12, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: The resurfacing of US 72 (SR 57) from near Perkins Extended to the I-240 interchange will cause temporary, single lane closures through September 30, 2022. Weather permitting, daytime single lane closures will take place from 9:00 a.m.–2:30 p.m. on specific days following the nighttime work. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, US-72 (SR-57) from I-240 to Perkins Extended: Wednesday, April 6 through Tuesday, April 12, 9:00 a.m.-2:30 p.m. There will be daily lane closures between Perkins Ext. and I-240 for safety improvements. Resurfacing will follow. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-175: The resurfacing on SR 175 from Hacks Cross Road (LM 17.70) to near Planter’s Trace Lane (LM 20.80) will cause temporary lane closures daily. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-177: Wednesday, April 6 through Tuesday, April 12, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be temporary lane closures along SR 177 north and southbound near I-40 to allow for signal upgrades and safety improvements. One lane in each direction will remain open to traffic at all times. Weather Permitting.