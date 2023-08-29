MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is in custody after being charged for fatally shooting a 4-year-old girl in Rockwood, Tennesee on Sunday.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the shooting took place in the 100 block of Airport Road where 26-year-old Breanna Gayle Runions was accused of causing the injuries that led to 4-year-old Evangeline Gunter’s death.

TBI agents worked alongside the Rockwood Police Department during the investigation and charged Runions with one count of First-Degree Felony Murder and one count of Aggravated Child Abuse.

Runions is currently in the Roane County Jail on a $1.5 million bond.