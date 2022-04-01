This story has been updated to reflect a correction from TBI. Dunlap has been missing since March 4, not March 2 as previously stated.

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation needs your help finding a missing Memphis man.

A silver alert has been issued for 70-year-old Clemon Dunlap Jr.

According to TBI, Dunlap was last seen on March 4, but was only recently reported missing to the Memphis Police Department. He also has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.

If you see him, please call the Memphis Police Department at (901)-636-4479 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.