MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation need your help searching for a teen who has been missing since June.

According to TBI, 16-year-old Kaylin Johnson has been missing from Memphis since June 17.

She is 5-foot 5-inch tall and 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She also has multiple tattoos.

If you have seen Kaylin or have information about where she is, call the Memphis Police Department at 901-636-4479 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.