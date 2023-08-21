MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis teen who was reported missing after his grandmother’s death was found dead Monday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

A City Watch was issued for 15-year-old Syquavius Hoyett Friday evening after he had been missing from his home in the 4000 block of Glenbrook Street for two days.

The City Watch was canceled Monday evening.

“It is with a heavy heart that we pass along that 15-year-old Syqavius Hoyett’s body has been located, and he is deceased. We hope for comfort for all of those who knew and loved him,” TBI said in a Twitter post.

According to Memphis Police, Anneria Turman, Hoyett’s grandmother, was found dead last Thursday in a wooded area at Silas and Eyers in southwest Memphis.

Her boyfriend, Herman Hollins-Brown, is charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse. He appeared in court Monday and is currently being held without bond.

Herman Hollins-Brown (Courtesy: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office)

Police said additional charges will be filed against Hollins-Brown.