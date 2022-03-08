MEMPHIS, Tenn. — TBI has issued an endangered child alert Tuesday on behalf of Bartlett Police.
Chloe Jade Cullum, 16, was last seen at her residence on March 7 at 6:15 p.m.
Authorities say she was last seen wearing blue jean shorts, a black long sleeve shirt, multi-colored crocs, and a silver nose ring. They also say has a known medical condition and is without her medication.
If you have seen Chloe or have information about her whereabouts, contact the Bartlett Police Department at (901)-382-5555 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.