MEMPHIS, Tenn. — TBI has issued an endangered child alert Tuesday on behalf of Bartlett Police.

Chloe Jade Cullum, 16, was last seen at her residence on March 7 at 6:15 p.m.

Authorities say she was last seen wearing blue jean shorts, a black long sleeve shirt, multi-colored crocs, and a silver nose ring. They also say has a known medical condition and is without her medication.



Chloe Jade Cullum (images provided by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

If you have seen Chloe or have information about her whereabouts, contact the Bartlett Police Department at (901)-382-5555 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.