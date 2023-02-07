MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released an Amber Alert Tuesday for two teenagers missing from Jackson, Tennessee.

The TBI says Taveion Rogers, 17, and Traveion Rogers, 15, were last seen in Jackson on Monday.

According to TBI, the teens may be with their mom 38-year-old Felicia Wilson and their godmother 48-year-old Damelia Hurt and have released pictures of both women.

Wilson and Hurt are wanted for kidnapping by the Jackson Police Department and are believed to be in an older Chevy Impala.

Damelia Hurt & Felicia Wilson (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Taveion was last seen wearing a black hoodie with jeans, and Traveion was last seen wearing a black hoodie with jeans.

If you have seen the teenagers or the women, call the Jackson Police Department at (731)-425-8430 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.