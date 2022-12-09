MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect was killed by an officer after he allegedly shot at a Memphis Police officer Friday afternoon in southwest Memphis.

TBI agents are responding to the 4900 block of Cimmaron Drive off Shelby Drive.

Police said just after noon, officers were investigating a carjacking that happened in the area Thursday. The found the vehicle and three men.

One of those men allegedly fired his weapon toward officers. An officer returned fire, striking the suspect.

The suspect was taken to Regional One hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The other two suspects were taken into custody without incident.

No officers were injured.