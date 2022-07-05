MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The state’s investigation into a deputy-involved shooting in Cordova continues on Tuesday. WREG spoke to one resident about how their 4th of July holiday turned from celebrations to chaos.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect as 23-year-old Charlie Gibson.

As people living in a Cordova neighborhood were popping fireworks on the Fourth of July, gunshots were popping off in Durhamshire Cove.

“It’s just wild. It started out supposed to be a good day, but it turned out not to be good,” Roderick Williams, a man who lives nearby, said.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Shelby County Deputies shot a man after he allegedly ran over one of their officers.

“They was still shooting fireworks over there and behind the house. So, we didn’t know what it was. We just thought it was fireworks,” Williams said.

The TBI said two deputies were responding to a disturbance call late Monday night.

Neighbors said someone living in the cove was hosting a party.

They all said there was an argument earlier in the day between two of the people at the gathering.

Reports said when officers arrived, they encountered a man inside of a vehicle. The TBI said there was a confrontation resulting in the driver hitting one of the deputies with his car.

Officials said this prompted deputies to shoot the driver.

“Next thing I know, I see somebody running across the street around there where they had the wreck at where the car ran into the house at,” Williams said.

A homeowner said the man’s vehicle slammed into her SUV causing it to slam into her home. She said no one inside the house was injured.

“They were parked right here,” Williams said. “They had somebody on the ground. I thought somebody got hurt or sick or something.” The TBI said Gibson was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Both deputies are expected to be ok.

