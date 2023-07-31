MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man was shot by police after investigators say he fired shots outside the Margolin Hebrew Academy on White Station Road Monday afternoon.

Police said the man was trying to get into the school and fled the scene in a maroon RAM pickup truck with California tags.

This photo was shared with educators warning them to be on the lookout for the man. WREG has chosen not to show his face so we don’t give him publicity.

Officers spotted the suspect’s vehicle on McCory Street in the Berclair area and initiated a traffic stop. MPD said the man got out of the pickup truck with a gun in his hand and was shot by an officer.

The suspect was taken to Regional One in critical condition. No other injuries were reported.

Scene outside Margolin Hebrew Academy on White Station

Scene at McCory and Gary

The Margolin Hebrew Academy confirmed no one at the school was injured during the incident.

“We can confirm that no one has been hurt in any way, and everyone is now safe, thank G-d. Please look out for further communication with additional information to come. In the meantime, our campus is completely closed. We thank you for your understanding,” the academy said in a statement.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is now investigating the situation.

BREAKING: Police confirm a man is in critical condition after firing shots outside the Margolin Hebrew Academy with a gun. He left the school, and police caught up with him in Berclair and shot him. Police say it’s too soon to tell if this is a hate crime. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/y3ZIyagOOz — Ashley Paul (@AshleyPaulNews) July 31, 2023

Memphis-Shelby County Schools said all of their schools were on a precautionary lockdown as police investigated the situation.

Assistant Police Chief Don Crowe commended the Hebrew academy for their safety procedures and Memphis officers for finding the suspect so quickly.

“Today is a great example of very vigilant officers trying to protect the city. I personally believe that we have avoided a tragedy. I believe the suspect was going to harm somebody before the day was over,” he said.

MPD Chief CJ Davis also recognized the officers for their actions.

“I am proud of the vigilant and quick response of MPD officers who mitigated a potential mass shooting situation today. Many thanks to our neighboring jurisdictions for also providing critical information to stop the suspect’s actions,” she said.

Police said they cannot determine if the shooting at the Hebrew academy was a hate crime at this time.

Congressman Steve Cohen released a statement in response to the incident saying, “I am shocked to know of this senseless incident and relieved at report that no one at the school was injured. Antisemitism is on the rise in this country. I am saddened that an apparent act of violent antisemitism has come to Memphis. We all need to be on our guard against antisemitism and white nationalism.”