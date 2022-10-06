MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating after an inmate died at 201 Poplar.

The TBI says an inmate died Wednesday night. The TBI has not identified the inmate or released any details surrounding the death.

Family members have identified the inmate as 33-year-old Gershun Freeman.

Freeman was booked into jail Saturday, October 1, after he was accused of kidnapping and threatening his ex-girlfriend.

Gershun Freeman (photos courtesy of Freeman’s family)

His family says they got a call early Thursday saying Freeman had been in a fight, but they weren’t told anything else.

They say they only learned Freeman had died after they called the morgue.

Freeman’s father, George Burkes, says that when he went to the morgue, he wasn’t allowed to see his son.

Freeman’s family describes him as a loving son, husband, and father. They said he never got in any trouble, and there was more to the story about the incident that landed him in jail.

But they say regardless of what happened, he didn’t deserve to die in jail, and they are demanding answers.

“I believe they are trying to hide something, cover up something,” Burkes said. “Why they ain’t call us and tell us when it happened at seven something last night? We ain’t get word of it til he was dead at 6:15 the morning.”

The TBI says Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy requested that they investigate the death.