MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into false calls regarding high school shootings across the state.

TBI tweeted the following Wednesday morning:

TBI is currently working with state and federal partners to determine the source of several hoax calls, placed to local law enforcement agencies, reporting an active shooter at several high schools in the state.

At this time, none of these reports has proven credible and there is no known immediate threat to public safety at this time.

This is a developing story. WREG will provide updates as they become available.