MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a suspect was shot and killed by a Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy Saturday morning in Raleigh.

According to the TBI, around 9:10 a.m., after the suspect injured the deputy during a traffic stop in the 4000 block of Rosswood, the deputy shot the driver.

Both the driver and the deputy were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

No further information has been released about the incident at this time.

