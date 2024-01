MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An inmate at the Shelby County Jail is dead, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI says that 42-year-old Ramon McGhee was found unresponsive in jail. He was then taken to the hospital for treatment.

On Friday, January 12, McGhee died while still in the hospital. TBI says an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of his death.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation.