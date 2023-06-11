MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in McNairy County.

According to TBI, an officer with the Selmer Police Department initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle that was speeding along Highway 64 just before midnight. When the driver pulled over, the passenger got out and ran away.

With assistance from the McNairy County Sheriff’s Office, Selmer officers found the man hiding in a residential area along County Club Lane.

According to reports, the man fired shots at a Selmer officer, injuring the officer. A McNairy County deputy returned fire, striking the man.

The man was taken to a hospital in Corinth, Mississippi, where he later died. The Selmer officer was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.