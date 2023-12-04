MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are wanted after being accused of shooting the owner of Inked Tattoo Shop on Cooper-Young Saturday night, according to Memphis Police.

Officers responded to an aggravated assault involving a firearm discharged at 936 Cooper Street in the Cafe Ole parking lot. The owner of the Tattoo Shop was found shot in his upper thigh.

He was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

Reports state that the victim heard a car alarm going off in the parking lot. He then saw an unknown male suspect inside his Chevrolet Camaro, police say.

The victim then went outside to confront the suspect, which escalated into a physical fight.

Reports state that another unknown suspect, who was parked on the side of the street in a two-door white Infiniti, began to shoot at the victim.

A witness stated she followed the owner of the tattoo shop into the parking lot due to the alarm sounds and watched the fight before the shooting happened.

The witness also stated she saw the shooter, who wore a black jacket, fire two shots from outside the sunroof of the Infiniti.

That is when the first suspect got into the Infiniti and both suspects left the scene going Southbound on Cooper Street.

MPD says there were damages to the side of a nearby building due to the shooting. Video surveillance system cameras were also located on the scene.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.