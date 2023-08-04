MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The husband of a Cordova woman who was reported missing in 2019 pleaded guilty Friday to her murder.

Carl Hayes was charged with second-degree murder in 2020 in connection with the disappearance of Taquila Hayes, his estranged wife. He entered a plea and was sentenced Friday to 20 years in state prison.

Court records indicate he was set to begin his trial Aug. 7.

The body of his wife has never been found, despite multiple searches of her home on Starcross Lane.

Taquila Hayes, 41, was reported missing by her mother on Aug. 9, 2019, after family members said they hadn’t spoken to her for several months. Authorities believe she disappeared sometime between May 21 and 22. She left behind a 12-year-old son.

Carl Hayes told investigators the couple had separated over infidelity issues, admitting to officers that since her disappearance he had accessed her cell phone, switched the SIM card and had pretended to be her when speaking to other people.

He said he was the last person to see her alive as she left with a friend.

