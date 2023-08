FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — A tanker truck hauling a load of gas and diesel overturned on State Route 59 and is leaking fuel, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says.

The multivehicle crash at Highway 59 and Sinai Drive near Mason was reported at 2:18 a.m. Monday.

Northbound lanes of State Route 59 were closed.

Authorities said they wanted to get the word out about the road closure because it is the first day of school in Fayette County.