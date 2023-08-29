TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Crews are battling flames on Highway 14 in Tipton County after a tanker truck overturned Tuesday.

The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened at Highway 14 near Mt. Carmel Road. Deputies, Tennessee Highway Patrol and fire/EMS are on the scene

The sheriff’s office said some non-severe injuries related to the crash are being reported.

All north and southbound traffic on Highway 14 is closed as crews work to put out the blaze and assess any hazards. Drives are advised to take an alternate route.