MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A crash involving a tanker truck caused an explosion of fire in South Memphis Saturday morning, according to the Memphis Fire Department.

Memphis Fire responded to the scene at 543 West Mallory Avenue near the Valero Refinery at 7:42 a.m. where a vehicle and a fuel truck caught fire.

A man was transported to Regional One in non-critical condition, according to MFD.

No firefighters were reportedly injured.

MFD is asking that you avoid this area until the scene can be cleared.