MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Despite efforts from Memphis Police – on land and water – Tamia Taylor is still nowhere to be found.

A mother is desperate for answers one week after her 21-year-old daughter disappeared on Sept. 10.

“Something deep down inside of me tells me she is alive,” said Debra.

The last week has been filled with questions and heartache for Debra Taylor who is clinging to hope that her daughter is okay.

Police say Tamia got onboard a Memphis Riverboat Booze Cruise late Saturday night, but when it returned, no one knew where she was.

A video taken of Tamia shows the party happening onboard the Island Queen Riverboat Cruise, the last time Tamia Taylor was seen. She was out celebrating her 21st birthday with friends on the boat when it departed the dock at 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to the police report, Debra reported her daughter missing at 5 a.m. Sunday morning. She says Taylor sent her a text at 9:30 p.m. Saturday that she made it to Memphis, and another at 11:39 p.m., saying she was on the boat.

“Her cousin called and said he went down to meet her, and when he arrived he was told that Tamia was unable to be found. He asked them then, ‘what do you mean?’ The young lady then stated, ‘we do not know where she’s at,’” said Debra.

According to Debra, Taylor’s friends say she went to the second floor to use the bathroom and put her phone down on a table. They say they waited for her, but then left.

Debra believes they know more than they’re letting on.

“I think that she went out with a group of people that maybe she thought were her friends, because Tamia always saw the good in people no matter what, to enjoy herself. And things took a turn for the worse,” said Debra.

An employee with Memphis Riverboat Cruises says the boat did not have cameras, but according to a Facebook post earlier this week, the company says they reviewed social media videos and believe Taylor did return to the harbor.

WREG asked MPD for an update, but they say they have released all available information at this time.

As the community waits for answers, they are asking people to light a candle or leave their porch light on to show support in bringing Taylor home.

As the investigation continues, police are asking anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.