MEMPHIS, Tenn — Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer is teaming up with the Shelby County Health Department to give out free at-home COVID tests this Saturday.

The drive-thru giveaway will be located in the parking lot of the Springdale Baptist Church in North Memphis.

The event will start at 11 a.m. and will last until all of the supplies are gone.

Those interested must show proof of residence in Memphis.