MEMPHIS, Tenn. —The Memphis Police Department is searching for a man responsible for robbing Circle K on Shelby Drive overnight.

A store clerk told MPD that a man with a mask entered the store and passed him a black plastic bag. He told the worker, “You know what it is.”

The worker stated he saw the suspect’s hand on a black handgun. The suspect told him, “Take your time. My brother just died; I’m not going to kill you.”

Reports state that the worker finished the first register and moved to the second one. The suspect also told him to get Newport cigarettes.

In all, the suspect got away with about $225 in cash and nearly 10 packs of Newports.

The suspect fled the store on foot on Tchulahoma Road.