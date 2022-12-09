MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County sheriffs need your help finding a missing woman.

Deputies are looking for 22-year-old Ciera Palm who was last seen in the area of Egypt Central and Singleton in Raleigh on Dec. 2.

Palm is a black female who is approximately 5’7” and 185 pounds. Deputies say she was last seen wearing pajama pants, red boots and a red jacket.

Her family reported her missing Thursday after they said they received text messages that she was possibly in danger.

If you know of Palm’s whereabouts, you are urged to contact the police immediately.