MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several gunmen on a crime spree from Nutbush to Highland Heights Tuesday morning left in their wake multiple carjacking victims.

Detectives say just before 1:30 a.m. a man was pistol-whipped and his Nissan Rogue was stolen. The suspect then went on the attack along North Highland at Summer Avenue.

Videos from Memphis Police show the stolen Nissan Rogue was used in the second attack.

In the videos, you can see several suspects jump out with weapons drawn and confront a man. The victim handed over his wallet and keys, while also pulling his own gun and firing several rounds at the attackers.

Police say the victim was shot in the lower leg and the suspects got away with the victim’s 2005 Ford Five Hundred.

Detectives are hoping what was caught on camera will help them track down those responsible.

Both victims are expected to be okay.

If you know anything about either case, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.