MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are searching for suspects responsible for the shooting death of a man at a gas station in Frayser.

Police say Derrion Childs suffered a gunshot wound at the Valero gas station in the 2600 block of North Watkins on November 23, 2021.

Childs did not survive his injuries.

Back in November, police said two other people were also injured in that shooting and a woman was injured in another shooting that happened at the same gas station an hour later.

MPD said the suspects were occupying vehicles that appear to be a black Jaguar F-Pace and a black Jeep Cherokee. They also released photos of one of the suspects and the vehicles.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.