MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for suspects after a shooting led to a crash in the Edge District last week.

The shooting happened on June 16 at Danny Thomas Boulevard and Madison Avenue after 7 a.m.

The driver, identified as Antavious Buford, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside a silver Hyundai Sonata.

Investigators say two suspects fired shots into Buford’s vehicle, killing him.

Surveillance video captured a gray Chevrolet Camaro with tinted windows and a black Infiniti SUV with tinted windows and black rims following Burford on Danny Thomas.

Memphis Police is asking anyone with information to call Homicide at (901)-636-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.