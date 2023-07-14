MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police need your help finding two suspects they believe are responsible for stealing a woman’s car at gunpoint in northeast Memphis.

Memphis Police say a little before 6 p.m. Tuesday, two suspects came to the Glen Townhomes right off Summer and robbed a woman as she was going to her car.

One of the suspects put a gun in the woman’s face as they demanded the car keys to her 2016 Nissan Rogue. Police say they took the keys and drove away.

The victim, who is a military veteran, says she wasn’t carrying a firearm at the time, which left her helpless. She says the suspects looked between 15 to 20.

“I looked in they eyes and they had put they little surgical mask up and I’m thinking, in all honesty, you know how you want to beat a kid up? That’s what I wanted to do,” said the victim, Shameka Allen, “but a gun and a fist those two don’t go together.”

Memphis Police say no arrests have been made. If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.