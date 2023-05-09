MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two incidents at two Tunica casinos, two weeks apart.

The sheriff’s department has released photos of two men wanted in connection to an armed robbery of a customer at the Horseshoe Casino on Sunday, April 23.

The victim told deputies he was attacked by two men in the restroom just before 4:00 a.m. He said the suspects pointed a gun at him, took $1,350 from his pockets, and left through the south door.

The surveillance photos of the two suspects appear to be from the Gold Strike Casino right next door on Casino Center Drive.

Suspects on April 23 armed robbery at the Horseshoe Casino (Courtesy: Tunica County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators said they had issued a warrant for Jernard Black, 33, of Tunica, in connection to the robbery.

The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office is also looking for the person who tried to rob a patron inside a restroom at the Gold Strike Casino on Sunday, May 7, just after 4:00 a.m.

The victim said a man hit him on the head with a gun, and the gun went off. The victim was treated on the scene for a minor injury.

Gold Strike released the following about the attempted robbery Sunday:

“We can confirm that an incident occurred inside a restroom early Sunday morning. Thanks to our property surveillance teams, security responded quickly in partnership with the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office. The safety of our guests and employees remains our top priority, and we continue to cooperate with the Sheriff’s Office as they review this matter.” – Gold Strike Casino Resort.

It was too late in the day to get a comment from the Horseshoe Casino.

Investigators have not said if they believe the robbery and attempted robbery are connected but are asking anyone who knows anything about the crimes or the suspects to call (662)-363-1411 or Tunica County CrimeStoppers at (662)-910-0400.