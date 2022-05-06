MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for three men who burglarized a Metro PCS store in northeast Memphis.

Police say the robbery happened just before midnight on May 4 at the Metro PCS on Stage Road near Van Leer Drive.

Surveillance video shows a suspect throwing a brick through the glass door before two other suspects enter the store. Memphis Police say the suspects took $200 in cash from the register and a phone.

Police say the suspects drove away in a white Ford explorer.

Anyone with information on this burglary is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.