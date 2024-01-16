MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for suspects after a woman was shot in South Memphis last month.

Police say on December 17, before 7 p.m., officers responded to the shooting in the area of 2300 Cable Avenue. The victim was found suffering from several gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Surveillance video shows a red truck pulling alongside the victim’s vehicle and firing multiple shots into it.

According to police, the suspect vehicle appears to be a 2000s red Toyota Tacoma with an extended cab, a 4×4 with larger all-terrain or mud tires, and a truck bed rack with an amber or yellow light bar.

Courtesy: Memphis Police Department

Courtesy: Memphis Police Department

No arrests have been made at this time. If you have any information that could help detectives solve this case, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.