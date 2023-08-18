MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a group of men who broke into multiple vehicles at Methodist South Hospital.

Memphis Police say the vehicular burglaries happened at around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning at the hospital on Wesley Drive.

According to police, four men “ransacked” multiple vehicles that were in the Methodist South parking lot. Memphis Police did not provide information on what was stolen from the vehicles.

Police say the suspects left the scene in a blue sedan and a silver Kia Optima. Memphis Police released images of the suspects and their vehicles Friday evening.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.