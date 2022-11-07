MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are looking for suspects after one person was injured in a drive-by shooting on October 30.

According to Memphis Police, the victims were sitting inside a restaurant in the 4000 block of Lamar Avenue after 7 p.m. when a truck drove by and began shooting them.

One person was shot and transported to Regional One in critical condition.

Police describe the suspect vehicle as a blue newer model four-door crew cab pickup truck, possibly a Ford Ranger, with black wheels. MPD has released photos of the truck on social media.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.