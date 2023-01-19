MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police need your help looking for suspects after a man was fatally shot in Frayser last year.
Memphis Police say on September 16, 2022, around 1 a.m., the victim, Quentin Dotson, was shot multiple times at a home on Harvester Lane East.
Dotson was taken to Regional One in critical condition. He died from his injuries on October 15.
Investigators say a video shows a gray four-door sedan with tinted windows and a sunroof driving into the neighborhood before the shooting and leaving immediately after.
If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.