MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for suspects after a shooting at a gas station in Oakhaven was caught on camera over the weekend.

According to police, several males were in the parking lot of the Valero in the 3300 block of Winchester Road Saturday night when they fired shots at a black vehicle that was driving by.

An unrelated vehicle with two people inside and the gas station across the street were hit by gunfire.

Police say three of the suspects were inside the gas station before the shooting and were captured on video leaving the scene.

Courtesy: Memphis Police Department

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.