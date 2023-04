MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three suspects are on the run after a fatal shooting in South Memphis early Saturday morning.

Police said officers responded to the shooting in the 700 block of East Waldorf Avenue at 2:20 a.m.

The male victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. He later died of his injuries.

Police said three male suspects fled the scene on foot.

If you have any information about the shooting or the suspects, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.